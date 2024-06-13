Court adjourns Yahaya Bello’s arraignment to June 27 — News — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

A Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday, adjourned the arraignment of former Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello, until June 27.

Justice Emeka Nwite fixed the date after counsel for the ex-governor, Adeola Adedipe, SAN, informed the court that the EFCC’s lead counsel, Kemi Pinhero, SAN, earlier informed the defence team that today’s proceeding would not be convenient.

When the matter was called, Adedipe SAN, who was in court for another matter, expressed surprise that Oyedepo was actually in court after an agreement between the two parties that junior lawyers would be sent to pick a new date, at the instance of the EFCC lead counsel, Kemi Pinhero.

He said it seemed there was a misalignment between the anti-graft’s lead counsel, Pinhero, and Oyedepo.

He claimed Pinhero approached the defence lead lawyer, Abdulwahab Mohammed SAN, in his office, through a junior lawyer who also appeared in court alongside Oyedepo, that today’s…