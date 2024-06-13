CSOs, activists urge Tinubu to address hardship, others — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Nothing to celebrate by Nigerians, says Ekiti PDP

As Nigerians celebrate June 12 Democracy Day, members of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), under the aegis of Osun Civil Societies Coalition (OCSC) and social activists, yesterday, during a peaceful procession in Osogbo, Osun State capital, charged President Bola Tinubu to address the prevailing hunger, hardship, insecurity and other challenges plaguing the nation.

They noted that 31 years after the late Moshood Kashimawo Olawale (MKO) Abiola paid the supreme price for the enthronement of civil rule, his manifesto on the provision of basic amenities for citizenry remains elusive.

The groups, while challenging the leadership of the country on responsive governance, underscored the need to urgently address the prevailing hardship occasioned by the Federal Government’s economic policies, insecurity and hunger, which they noted, had put the masses on the edge.

Chairman of Osun…