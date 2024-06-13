French court upholds prison sentences for two Nice attackers — World — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

42 mins ago
The Kaduna State Government has debunked the report of kidnapping along the Kaduna-Abuja Road, saying that it is false. According to the Coordinating Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, on Thursday, the government is aware of reports being circulated mainly on WhatsApp groups, detailing alleged shooting and kidnapping on the Bishini corridor…
In a resolute display of operational effectiveness, the Nigerian Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has reported a significant triumph in its mission to quell insecurity across troubled areas of the nation. The Defence Headquarters has also confirmed the arrest of over 100 suspects who were allegedly involved in the gruesome killing of soldiers in Abia State. Confirming… …
Source: Guardian Newspaper