Hiding likes on X boosted post engagements, says Elon Musk — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

1 day ago
Every June 12, is set aside as World Day against child labour. Therefore it is fitting to celebrate women doing great in the fight against child labour. According to the International Labour Organization (ILO), approximately 43% of Nigerian children aged 5 to 17 are engaged in child labour. Therefore, our WCW woman for today is…
1 day ago
Grammy award-winning artiste, Burna Boy, born Damini Ogulu, has recently shown his dedication to his community. He paid a heartfelt visit to the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH). A surprise visit Burna Boy made an unannounced trip to UPTH, where he reportedly generously paid all the patients’ medical bills. Videos captured at the… …
Source: Guardian Newspaper