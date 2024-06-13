Lawmakers want new aircraft for Tinubu, Shettima — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The House of Representatives Committee on National Security and Intelligence has called on the federal government to quickly purchase new aircraft for President Bola Tinubu and his Vice, Kashim Shettima.

This was disclosed in a report by Premium Times who added that the lawmakers are of the opinion that the cost of maintaining the 19-year-old aircraft used by Tinubu is high.

PT said that the House of Reps Committee believes that the high cost of maintenance has led to longer aircraft downtime and higher fleet running costs.

According to PT, the lawmakers made the request in a report issued after its technical subcommittee conducted a hearing on the status and airworthiness of aircraft in the Presidential Air Fleet (PAF).

“The Committee is of the strong and informed opinion that considering the fragile structure of the Nigerian federation and recognising the dire consequences of any foreseen or unforeseen mishap that may arise…