MultiChoice blames economic conditions for drop in Nigeria — Business — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

MultiChoice Group, has blamed Nigeria’s economic condition as active DStv subscribers in the country dropped by 18%.

The company disclosed this in its financial result for the year ended March 31, 2024, and said the decline in Nigeria affected its overall subscriber database leading to a 9% decline for the year.

While the total subscription figure for Nigeria is not stated as it is merged with other operating units outside South Africa tagged as ‘Rest of Africa’ (RoA), Multichoice stated that the 18% decline in Nigeria brought the RoA’s total active subscribers down by 13% to 8.1 million from 9.3 million in 2023.

“The group’s 9% decline in active subscribers was mainly due to a 13% decline in the Rest of Africa business as mass-market customers in countries like Nigeria had to prioritise basic necessities over entertainment, while the South African business showed more resilience with a 5% decline,” the…