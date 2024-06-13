NFF, ministry to meet on reviving 2026 World Cup campaign — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Gafaar urges federation to restructure technical committee, scouting system

Sports Development Minister, John Enoh, will meet with top officials of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to reassess the country’s campaign at the ongoing 2026 World Cup African qualifying series.

Nigeria is fifth with three points out of the available 12 in a group that has Lesotho, Rwanda, Benin Republic, Zimbabwe and South Africa. Super Eagles latest defeat by Benin Republic on Sunday sent alarm bells ringing across the country with Sports Minister, querying the NFF on the team’s poor form.

Special Assistant to the minister, Media, Diana-Mary Nsan, told The Guardian, yesterday, that the minister would meet with the NFF chiefs next week to assess possible ways to relaunch Nigeria’s bid to qualify for the World Cup to be hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

She said the minister is currently engaged with the Athletics Federation…