Not all successful people should be role models — News — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The wife of the Lagos State Governor, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday, stressed the need for parents to ensure that their male children have appropriate mentors and role models to help them become successful agents of change.

She said parents should not allow their children to idolise just any celebrity or successful person as a role model or mentor because not all celebrities and successful individuals are fit for these roles.

Sanwo-Olu made this statement at the ongoing three-day residential workshop for boys themed “Awaken the Boy Child Towards Becoming a Change Agent,” organised under the Lagos Boy-child Initiative.

She said that many things and people are negatively competing for children’s attention, especially boys, which is why parents must guide their children properly.

She warned that if parents are not there for their children, others might distract them and lead them to engage in negative acts, including…