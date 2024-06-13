SON confiscates N30.5 million fake electric cables — Business — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), on Tuesday, confiscated fake electrical cables and wires worth N30.5 million in Ekiti State. The incident happened during a raid in some major markets in the state after an intelligence report revealed that some of the vendors were dealing with substandard cables.

SON taskforce sealed off some of the shops after the confiscation of the substandard items in truckloads. Director of Inspectorate and Compliance Department, SON, Pius Manji, said the exercise was aimed at sanitising the market of substandard cables and wires. Manji, who was represented by Joel Aboyeji, said the substandard items were evacuated to prevent them from going into circulation.

According to him, the unscrupulous importer even went as far as cloning popular brands to deceive innocent members of the public. Such development, he noted, could affect local manufacturers and investment in the sector and pose grave…