Soul Makers Ministry celebrates Hearts Day | The Guardian Nigeria News

ADHERENTS of the Soul Makers Ministry worldwide will mark the 2024 edition of the Hearts Day, scheduled to hold between Sunday June 16 to Wednesday June 19, 2024, as traditionally determined by the lunar calendar.

In a statement signed by the spiritual leader, High Chief Owolabi Salis, said the annual celebration, which is also referred to as “Odun Okan” in Yoruba or “Odun Ibori” or “Odun Ori” or “Odun Ori Ire” or “Odun Alafia Ara”, depending on the names different cultures give to it.

Salis said it is imperative of all adherents of the festival to find out what the name for Soul’s is called in their native language or culture.

According to him, “The Heart’s Day Celebration is determined by the lunar calendar – the sighting of the moon.”

Salis also said the celebration falls around June 16 to June 19, 2024 depending on the appearance of the moon, urging all adherents to keep the dates, which according…