Three die as another mining pit collapses in Niger — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The National Chairman of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), Hon. Aminu Muazu Maifata, has said that local governments cannot afford to pay N62,000 as minimum wage. Maifata said this on Channels Television’s Business Morning segment of the Sunrise Daily breakfast programme on Thursday. He also suggested that an affordable minimum wage should…
President Bola Tinubu is set to receive a draft bill on Friday proposing a return to a regional system of government for Nigeria. The bill, written by Akin Fapohunda, a prominent chieftain of the Yoruba socio-cultural group Afenifere, seeks to change the current governance model established by Decree 24 of 1999. The proposed legislation titled…
Source: Guardian Newspaper