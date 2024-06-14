Bedridden sports coach begs Soludo, other Nigerians for help | The Guardian Nigeria News

An Awka-based grassroots football and gymnastics coach, Benson Udeh, bedridden for eight years, has appealed to Gov. Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra and other public-spirited Nigerians to come to his aid.

Udeh, who is bedridden with spinal cord injury, made the appeal on Friday, when he spoke with newsmen from his sick bed in Awka.

He said that with the assurances given by the experts managing him, he was hopeful to walk again, if he could have access to the necessary medical care.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Udeh sustained a spinal cord injury in June 2016 on his way to the final of the maiden Gov. Willie Obiano Academicals Football Competition at the Rojenny Stadium, Oba, near Onitsha.

He was leading his team, the Community Secondary School, Aguluezechukwu and Community Secondary School, Isuanocha, when their vehicle crashed at the Oba-Nnewi Road.

He was treated at the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University…