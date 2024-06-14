Cabinet shakeup: Group wants indigene as substantive minister for Lagos | The Guardian Nigeria News

NOW
The IBILE people of Lagos State, through one of their social cultural organisations, De Renaissance Patriots Foundation, has congratulated President Bola Tinubu on this year’s ‘Democracy Day’, while clamouring for an indigene of the state to be appointed a substantive minister in the event of a cabinet shakeup. In a statement signed by president of…
32 mins ago
The Federal Government is looking towards public-private partnership to improve Nigeria’s economy. Vice President Kashim Shettima, in a statement signed by his spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha, on Friday, called for a more robust collaboration between the government and business leaders to propel Nigeria’s economic aspirations. “The Vice President said that open dialogue, shared insights, and…
Source: Guardian Newspaper