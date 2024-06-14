Court adjourns Yahaya Bello’s arraignment till June 27 — News — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

A Federal High Court, Abuja, yesterday, adjourned the arraignment of former Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, till June 27.

Justice Emeka Nwite fixed the date after counsel to the ex-governor, Adeola Adedipe (SAN), informed the court that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s (EFCC) lead lawyer, Kemi Pinhero (SAN), earlier informed the defence team that yesterday’s proceedings would not be convenient.

When the matter was called, Adedipe, who was in court for another matter, expressed surprise that Oyedepo was actually in court after an agreement between the two parties that junior lawyers would be sent to pick a new date, at the instance of Pinhero.

He said it seemed there was a misalignment between the anti-graft agency’s lead counsel and Oyedepo.

He claimed Pinhero approached the defence lead lawyer, Abdulwahab Mohammed (SAN), in his office, through a junior lawyer, who also appeared in court alongside…