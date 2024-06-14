FG declares Monday, Tuesday public holidays — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

NOW
The Federal Government has declared Monday 17th, and Tuesday 18th June 2024 as public holidays to mark this year’s Eid-ul-Adha celebration. Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, in a statement by Dr Aishetu Gogo Ndayako, Permanent Secretary in the ministry, made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government. She said the minister congratulated thr…
3 mins ago
President Bola Tinubu will observe the Muslim celebration, Eid-el-Kabir, in Lagos State. Tinubu’s spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, disclosed this in a statement on Friday. “President Bola Tinubu will depart Abuja, the nation’s capital, for Lagos State on Friday ahead of Eid-el-Kabir,” Ngelale said. “The President will observe Eid-el-Kabir in Lagos, where he will also spend the…
Source: Guardian Newspaper