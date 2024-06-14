FG declares Monday, Tuesday public holidays — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

NOW

The Federal Government has declared Monday 17th, and Tuesday 18th June 2024 as public holidays to mark this year’s Eid-ul-Adha celebration. Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, in a statement by Dr Aishetu Gogo Ndayako, Permanent Secretary in the ministry, made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government. She said the minister congratulated thr…