FG deploys 350 additional Mine Marshals to secure mining environment | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Federal Government has inaugurated 350 additional Mine Marshals, as part of its efforts to address insecurity in mining environments across the country.

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr Dele Alake inaugurated operative at the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Headquarters, on Friday in Abuja.

Represented by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Dr Mary Ogbe, the minister said that the marshals were to checkmate the activities of illegal miners and defaulters of the nation’s mining laws.

He noted that the move was a demonstration of government’s determination to sanitise the mining sector.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the Federal Government on March 21, inaugurated 2,220 Mine Marshals, who were specially trained as a Rapid Response Squad and deployed across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory(FCT).

This puts the total number of mine marshals in the country at…