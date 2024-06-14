Flamingos Beat Liberia, Qualify For U-17 World Cup — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

A brace from Harmony Chidi earned Nigeria’s Flamingos a 2-0 win against Liberia on Friday in Abuja, and a ticket to the 2024 FIFA women’s U-17 World Cup in the Dominican Republic.

The Flamingos went through 6-1 on aggregate after winning the first leg 4-1 in Monrovia.

In the final qualifying round, Chidi opened the scoring in the fourth minute before getting on the score sheet again to make it 2-0 on 63 minutes.

This will be the seventh time the Flamingos will qualify for the U-17 women’s World Cup.

Their first-ever appearance was at the maiden edition in 2008 where they crashed out in the group stage.

The 2022 tournament in India was the Flamingos’ best performance after they finished third, beating Germany on penalty shootout.

They will be joined by two other African countries as the continent’s flagbearers in the Dominican Republic.

Other teams who have already secured qualification are Japan, North Korea, South…