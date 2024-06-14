Gov. Radda lauds Yakubu’s appointment as DG budget office — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Gov. Dikko Radda of Katsina has applauded the appointment of Mr Tanimu Yakubu as the new Director General of the Budget Office of the Federation. He said the appointment was a testament of Yakubu’s vast experience in fiscal responsibility and economic development.

The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Ibrahim Kaula-Mohammed, on Friday, in Katsina, expressed confidence that the appointee would take the office to greater heights.

“Prior to this national assignment, Yakubu served as Chairman of the Katsina State Development Management Board (KSDMB), a new agency established by Radda to spearhead rapid state development.

“As its pioneer chairman, Yakubu demonstrated exceptional leadership skills and commitment to sustainable state development.

“I have utmost confidence in Yakubu’s ability to bring his extensive experience to bear in this new national role, and I wish him resounding success.

“On…