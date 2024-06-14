Shooting Stars aim for continental spot against relegation-threatened Bayelsa United | The Guardian Nigeria News

Relegation-threatened Bayelsa United will host Shooting Stars in a 2 PM kickoff live on StarTimes this Sunday, June 16. Both teams have everything to play for, with Bayelsa United just one point away from the drop and Shooting Stars aiming for a top-three finish and a continental ticket. The match will air on StarTimes Beta Sports Channel 244.

Bayelsa United’s Battle for Survival

Bayelsa United are sitting dangerously with just one point above the relegation zone. A victory is vital to secure their NPFL status next season. Their recent form has been a mix of highs and lows, with a crucial win against Plateau United but also a heavy defeat to Enugu Rangers. The inconsistency underscores their vulnerability but also their potential for an upset. Their last match saw The Restoration Boys picking a point away to Enyimba.

Shooting Stars’ Continental Ambitions

