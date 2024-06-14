Tinubu calls for ‘stronger collaboration’ with US FBI — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

President Bola Tinubu has called for “stronger collaboration” between Nigeria’s law enforcement agencies and the United States’ Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the fight against cybercrime, terrorism, and other related crimes.

The FBI is the domestic intelligence and security service of the United States of America and its principal federal law enforcement agency.

Tinubu’s spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, told the president the call during a meeting with FBI Director, Christopher Asher Wray, at the State House in Abuja.

Ngelale said President Tinubu described the presence of the FBI Director alongside his team in Nigeria as a recognition of the enduring partnership between Nigeria and the United States in the fight against financial crimes and terrorism.

“It is an honour for me to receive Director Christopher Wray, the leader of an organisation that has demonstrated consistent procedural sophistication and a…