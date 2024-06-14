World Bank approves fresh $2.25b support for Nigeria | The Guardian Nigeria News

The World Bank has announced the approval of $2.25 billion in financial and technical support for Nigeria.

The facility is in two folds: $1.5 billion for the Nigeria Reforms for Economic Stabilisation to Enable Transformation (RESET) Development Policy Financing Program (DPF) and $750 million for the Nigeria Accelerating Resource Mobilisation Reforms (ARMOR) Programme-for-Results (PforR).

As at press time, details of the support were still sketchy.

A statement issued by the bank said the package would provide immediate financial and technical support to Nigeria’s urgent efforts to stabilise the economy and scale up support to the poor and most economically at risk.

It would also support Nigeria’s ambitious, multi-year effort to raise non-oil revenues and safeguard oil revenues to promote fiscal sustainability and provide sufficient resources to deliver quality public services, the statement said.

Confronted with a fragile…