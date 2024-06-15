15 people injured in Lagos multiple accident – LASEMA | The Guardian Nigeria News

About 15 passengers sustained injuries in a multiple accident that occurred at Ketu, inward Ojota, in Lagos state.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Permanent Secretary, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday.

Oke-Osanyintolu said the accident was reported via the state’s toll free emergency numbers, 767 and 112.

He added that the LASEMA’s Response Team from the Command and Control Centre, C3, Alausa swiftly swung to the scene.

“They arrived the scene of the multiple collision which involved three vehicles under the Ojota Interchange Bridge, at 11.40 hrs.

“Upon arrival, it was discovered that the accident involved a BRT bus, with registration number EXY-167XY, an articulated truck, with unknown registration number and an 18-seater commercial bus, with registration number, JJJ-439YG.

“The articulated truck was laden with…