45-year-old woman sets mother ablaze in Ondo



Tragedy occurred in Ondo town, headquarters of the Ondo West Local Council of Ondo State, at the weekend following the setting ablaze of an 86-year-old woman by her daughter.

The daughter identified as ‘Iya Sunday’ alleged that she took the cruel act on her mother after she was told by her pastor that she was the one behind her predicament.

The incident occurred at Surulere, opposite Anglican Cathedral Church, in the Ondo West local government area of Ondo State.

It was gathered that the victim sustained burns from head to toe and is currently receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital.

According to an eyewitness, Sola Oladele, the suspect came to the house on Friday around 5 a.m. and called out her mother before pouring gasoline on her and setting her on fire.

He said, “What happened between them before the incident we don’t know, but the suspect has been arrested by police at the Enu-Owa division for further investigation.”

The…