Adekunle Gold to feature on Glo-sponsored African Voices | The Guardian Nigeria News

Afro Pop singer, Adekunle Almaruf Kosoko, popularly known as Adekunle Gold, is guest on this week’s edition of CNN African Voices Playmakers sponsored by telecommunications company, Globacom.

Born on January 28, 1987, Kosoko is reputed for his rich lyrics and unique rendition of his songs. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Arts and Design from Lagos State Polytechnic. He hit the lime lights in 2015 after releasing his single, “Sade”, which was subsequently nominated for Best Alternative Song at the 2015 Headies. He later released two more singles, “Orente” and “Pick Up” following the success of ‘Sade’.

He progressed further in 2015 by signing a record deal with YBNL Nation and released his debut studio album “Gold”, which reached number 7 on the Billboard World Albums chart.

Kosoko is using his superstar status to raise awareness and rally support for those living with sickle cell, which he also battled…