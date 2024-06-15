Afreximbank’s total asset hits $37.3b in 2023  | The Guardian Nigeria News

*…. Disburses $18b to finance projects across Africa President, board of Afreximbank, Prof. Benedict Oramah, has announced that the bank’s total asset was $37.3 billion at the end of 2023 financial year, against $31.3 billion recorded in the corresponding period in 2022, amid harsh operating environment. The bank also disbursed a total of $18 billion…

1 day ago

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake, has declared that the deployment of 350 additional operatives to the mining marshals underscores the Federal Government’s commitment to reforming the mining sector. Speaking at the Passing Out Parade for the new operatives at the NSCDC headquarters, the minister represented by the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Mary…

…