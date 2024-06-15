Chinese Premier Li urges ‘shelving differences’ with Australia – Guardian Nigeria News

China’s Premier Li Qiang waves as he arrives at Adelaide Airport in Adelaide on June 15, 2024. (Photo by Asanka Ratnayake / POOL / AFP)

Chinese Premier Li Qiang called Saturday for “shelving differences” with Australia as he launched a visit centred on the promise of economic opportunities.

Li offered the olive branch after landing in Adelaide for a four-day diplomatic trip, which comes after China lifted punitive trade sanctions against a string of major Australian exports.

“History has proven that mutual respect, seeking common ground while shelving differences and mutually beneficial cooperation are the valuable experience in growing China-Australia relations, and must be carried forward,” he said in a written arrival statement.

“A more mature, stable and fruitful comprehensive strategic partnership will be a treasure shared by the people of both countries.”

Li — the second most powerful man in China after President Xi Jinping — touched…



