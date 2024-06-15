Firstbank secures $200m facility from Afreximbank to support client businesses | The Guardian Nigeria News

First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Nigeria’s premier financial services provider has sealed a strategic deal worth $200 million with Afreximbank at the ongoing yearly general meeting of Afreximbank in Nassau, The Bahamas.

The Acting Managing Director of First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Olusegun Alebiosu, closed the deal on behalf of the bank.

The facility will be accessible to FBN numerous clients in the manufacturing sector, oil&gas, energy, telecommunication and associating infrastructure projects among others.

The impactful financial response will immensely contribute to empowering many business clients of the bank and boost its operations.

Recall that Afreximbank disbursed the sum of $150 million to the bank to finance facility to First Bank of Nigeria Limited under its Pandemic Trade Impact Mitigation Facility (PATIMFA) in 2022.

First bank in a statement explained that the money will be accessible to its customers that are…