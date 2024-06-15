Haftar and sons tighten grip on eastern Libya – Guardian Nigeria News

Libya’s eastern military chief Khalifa Haftar’s media office, shows his son Saddam Haftar attending a military parade in Benghazi. – Libya’s military strongman in the east, Khalifa Haftar, has recently appointed his youngest son as chief of land army — the latest of household appointments in an effort to tighten the family’s grip on the divided country’s east. In early June, General Saddam Haftar, 33, took over as chief of staff of the land forces within the Libyan Arab Armed Forces (LAAF), the eastern-based military which his father heads. (Photo by Media office of Khalifa Haftar / AFP) /

The military strongman in the east of divided Libya, Khalifa Haftar, has named one of his sons as army chief, tightening his family’s grip on the oil-rich region.

Saddam Haftar is the third of the field marshal’s six sons to assume a key post, and experts see it as a sign the 81-year-old patriarch is preparing for his succession.

They also warn this…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

