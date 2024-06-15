Kaduna pilgrim passes away in Makkah – Guardian Nigeria News

A female pilgrim from Kaduna State, Hajiya Asma’u Muhammad-Ladan, has passed away at the King Fahad Hospital in Makkah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Friday after a brief illness.

This is contained in a statement by the Public Relations Officer (PRO), Kaduna State Pilgrims Welfare Agency, Malam Yunusa Muhammad-Abdullahi, issued to Newsmen in Arfat on Saturday.

The PRO, who did not indicate her Local Government of origin, however, said that the deceased was registered at the headquarters of the agency.

The statement said the family of the late pilgrim has been notified, adding that the management and staff of the agency commiserated with them over the death of Hajiya Asma’u.

According to Muhamamda-Abdllajhi, Kaduna State Pilgrim Welfare agency prayed to Allah (SWT) to have mercy upon the deceased’s soul, forgive her sins and comfort her family over the irreparable loss.