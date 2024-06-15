Tinubu appoints Ayodeji Gbeleyi DG, Bureau of Public Enterprises



President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Mr Ayodeji Gbeleyi as the Director-General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE).

According to a statement by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President, Media and Publicity, the President expects the new Director-General to bring his vast experience and competence to bear on the role.

“The President expects him to strengthen the agency as the national resource centre for capacity building and sustenance of reforms.

“This would be through the promotion of a competitive private sector-driven economy, ensuring social accountability and efficient deployment of public resources.

“The President also expects him to advance effective corporate governance and fiduciary discipline in the public and private sectors,” the statement added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Gbeleyi is a financial expert and chartered accountant.

He is a fellow of both the Institute of Chartered…