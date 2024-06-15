Tinubu orders reorganisation of Bureau of Public Procurement

President Bola Tinubu has directed the resignation of Mr Mamman Ahmadu as Director-General/Chief Executive Officer of the Bureau of Public Procurement.

Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President, Media and Publicity, in a statement on Saturday, said that the directive was part of a larger reorganisation effort in the public procurement system.

“The goal is to reposition the agency for greater efficiency and transparency.

“The Director-General is to hand over to the most senior officer in the Bureau, pending the appointment of a new Director-General.

“The President thanks Ahmadu for his services and wishes him success in his future endeavours,” the statement said.

