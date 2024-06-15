Why internet fraud by youngsters is thriving despite crackdown by EFCC – Guardian Nigeria News

The rising number of Nigerian youths engaged in the Advance Fee Fraud popularly known as ‘Yahoo Yahoo’ is, no doubt, worrisome. The recent discovery of recruitment and training centres for teenagers in some parts of the country even poses greater concerns for the nation. While many people blamed the development on failure of governance, accusing fingers were also pointed to various enablers who aid and abate the crime, BRIDGET CHIEDU ONOCHIE writes.

The slogan, “school na scam” has gained prominence among Nigerian youths in recent years. It is a statement that diminishes the relevance of formal education in the country and extols the get-rich-quick syndrome. The group of youths that mouth the slogan questions the rationale behind investing money and time in Western education without any hope of securing gainful employment upon graduation.

This mindset, perhaps, motivated the song of a…