Delta Police launch manhunt for man who allegedly killed own daughter

Delta State Commissioner of Police, Olufemi Abaniwonda, has ordered the arrest of a man who murdered his daughter.

The spokesman of the Delta State Police Command, SP Bright Edafe, in a statement on Sunday said the sad and painful incident, which occurred on Saturday, was reported by the brother to the fleeing suspect.

“The Command is aware of the gruesome murder of one Abigail Stanley ‘f’ aged 6 years, allegedly by the father, one Mr. Sankey Ovemureye,” Edafe said.

“The DPO on receipt of the complaint detailed operatives who went to the scene at Uviama New Layout, Agbarho Ughelli North LGA, and recovered the corpse of the little child whose head was smashed several times on the wall.

“The corpse was recovered and deposited at the mortuary. The father who is the principal suspect is currently at large.”

Edafe said CP Abaniwonda, who is saddened by this barbaric act,…