England begin Euro 2024 quest with win over Serbia

England got their quest for a first major tournament title in 58 years off to a winning start as Jude Bellingham’s header was enough to beat Serbia 1-0, while the Netherlands grabbed a late 2-1 win over Poland on Sunday.

Christian Eriksen enjoyed a fairytale return to the European Championship, three years after suffering a cardiac arrest on the pitch, by scoring the opening goal, but Denmark were held 1-1 by Slovenia.

England had been hyped as one of the favourites for the tournament as Gareth Southgate aims to finally steer a richly-talented generation to glory.

However, they left plenty of room for improvement in a flat tournament debut in Gelsenkirchen.

Bellingham was the exception as the Real Madrid midfielder confirmed his status as one of the…