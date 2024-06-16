FCTA offers free medical services to over 1000 residents of Kuje



The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has provided free medical services to over 1000 residents of Kuje Area Council as part of activities to commemorate 2024 Democracy Day.

The outreach, tagged Renewed Hope Free Medical Outreach”, was the brainchild of the FCTA’s Mandate Secretary for Health Services and Environment Secretariat, Dr. Adedolapo Fasawe, in celebrating the day with residents of the area.

FCTA also distributed 500 cooking gas cylinders to pregnant women to promote healthy cooking, protect the environment, and improve the quality of life of the people.

The event was also an initiative to mark the first year of President Bola Tinubu’s government.

Speaking at the event, Minister of State for FCT, ,Dr. Mariya Mahmoud, said that President Bola Tinubu is working to improve the nation’s health indices, adding that it is unacceptable for a woman to die due to pregnancy or labor complications, or for any child to die a preventable…