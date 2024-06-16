‘In seventh heaven’, says Swede freed in Iran prisoner swap

By
Headliners
-
0
3


Swedish citizen Johan Floderus (C) is greeted by his relatives upon his arrival at Arlanda airport near Stockholm, on June 15, 2024. – Swedish EU official Johan Floderus, who has been held in an Iranian prison for more than two years, was released as part of a deal with Tehran, the Swedish government announced on June 15, 2024. Saeed Azizi, another Swedish citizen, arrested by Iran in November 2023, will also be permitted to leave the country as part of the swap, with Stockholm handing over a former Iranian prison official convicted of crimes against humanity. (Photo by Tom SAMUELSSON / various sources / AFP) / Sweden OUT / SWEDEN OUT / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE

A Swede freed in a prisoner swap with Iran, 33-year-old EU diplomat Johan Floderus, said in his first words since his release that he was “in seventh heaven”, in a video published Sunday.

In the video obtained by AFP from the Swedish government, Floderus can be heard speaking to Prime Minister…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR