Lagos alerts residents to outbreak of severe gastroenteritis caused by Cholera



The Lagos State Government has alerted residents that the outbreak of severe gastroenteritis affecting multiple local government areas (LGAs) is caused by the current cholera outbreak.

The Ministry of Health spokesperson, Tunbosun Ogunbanwo, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, stating that the confirmation comes after laboratory investigations and test results revealed the presence of cholera subtype 0-1.

Ogunbanwo, who quoted the commissioner for health, Akin Abayomi, said the cholera subtype 0–1 is associated with more severe disease and the pattern of new cases per day varies across LGAs, according to our ongoing surveillance and monitoring updates.

The outbreak, according to Ogunbanwo, has resulted in 350 suspected cases, 17 confirmed cases and 15 fatalities.

The affected LGAs include several areas across the state, with a higher concentration in some of the densely populated neighbourhoods.

The Lagos State Government has now activated…