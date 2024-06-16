‘No joy’: Gazans mark sombre Eid in shadow of war

Palestinians perform the Eid al-Adha morning prayer in the courtyard of Gaza City’s historic Omari Mosque, which was heavily damaged in Israeli bombardment during the ongoing battles between Israel and Hamas, on the first day of the Muslim holiday marking the end of the hajj pilgrimage to Mecca, on June 16, 2024. (Photo by Omar AL-QATTAA / AFP)

In tents in the stifling heat and in bombed-out mosques, Gazans marked Sunday the start of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, devoid of the usual cheer as the Israel-Hamas war raged on.

“There is no joy. We have been robbed of it,” said Malakiya Salman, a 57-year-old displaced woman, now living in a tent in Khan Yunis city in the southern Gaza Strip.

Gazans, like Muslims the world over, would usually slaughter sheep for the holiday — whose Arabic name means “feast of the sacrifice” — and share the meat with the needy.

Parents would also gift children new clothes and money in celebration.

But this year,…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

