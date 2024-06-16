Presidency slams New York Time’s report, says Tinubu inherited dead economy



The Presidency has tackled the New York Times over its report on the current situation in Nigeria, saying that President Bola Tinubu, on May 29, 2023, inherited a dead economy.

The presidency also justified some of the policy decisions taken by the Tinubu’s administration like floating of the naira and fuel subsidy removal, declaring that the policies were taken in the best interest of the country.

In a statement entitled, “Rejoinder to New York Times jaundiced report on Nigeria’s current economic situation”, issued on Sunday, by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the Presidency said Nigeria is not the only country in the world facing a rising cost of living crisis.

The statement read: “Ruth Maclean and Ismail Auwal’s feature story with the title ‘Nigeria Confronts Its Worst Economic Crisis in a Generation’, published on June 11, reflected the typical predetermined, reductionist, derogatory, and…