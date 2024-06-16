Rare day of relative calm as Gaza sees ‘tactical pause’ for aid

Gaza saw its first day of relative calm in months Sunday, after Israel’s military said it would “pause” fighting daily around a southern route to facilitate aid flows, following repeated UN warnings of famine in the Palestinian territory.

“Compared with the previous days, today, the first day of Eid al-Adha, is considered near calm and the calm has prevailed across all of Gaza,” Mahmud Basal, spokesman for the civil defence agency in Hamas-ruled Gaza, told AFP.

He said…