Rare day of relative calm as Gaza sees ‘tactical pause’ for aid

A patient (R) waits with a companion outside before receiving treatment at Al-Shifa hospital’s dialysis center after its rehabilitation in Gaza City on June 11, 2024. – Israeli troops conducted raids in November and March on Al-Shifa hospital, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas militant group. The medical facility, the largest in the Gaza Strip, was reduced to rubble after an Israeli operation in March, the WHO said. (Photo by Omar AL-QATTAA / AFP)

Gaza saw its first day of relative calm in months Sunday, after Israel’s military said it would “pause” fighting daily around a southern route to facilitate aid flows, following repeated UN warnings of famine in the Palestinian territory.

“Compared with the previous days, today, the first day of Eid al-Adha, is considered near calm and the calm has prevailed across all of Gaza,” Mahmud Basal, spokesman for the civil defence agency in Hamas-ruled Gaza, told AFP.

He said…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

