Stay away from Kogi or pay the price- Ododo warns criminals



Gov. Ahmed Ododo of Kogi has told criminal elements to stay away from the state, warning that Kogi is not a fertile ground for criminality.

Ododo gave the warning while speaking to newsmen shortly after observing his Eid-el-Kabir prayer on Sunday at Okene Eid Praying ground.

The governor said the perpetrators behind the kidnapped students of Confluence University of Science and Technology (CUSTECH), Osara, came to test his administration’s capacity but faced the consequences.

“They came to test the waters, to find out what our reactions will be, and truly they faced the consequences of their actions.

“Kogi is not a fertile land for anybody to come and trade free in terms of crimes and criminality.They have come and they have seen the results; if they dire come in their numbers they will go back in their zeros. I can’t tell you what awaits them, but I hope they will never try it again,” Ododo said.

He said the government was able to rescue…