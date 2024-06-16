Taiwan president says China’s ‘strong rise’ is greatest challenge

President Lai Ching-te warned cadets of Taiwan’s military academy on Sunday that their biggest challenge was “the strong rise of China”, which he said regards the “elimination” of the self-ruled island as a national cause.

China claims democratic Taiwan as part of its territory, and Chinese leaders have escalated their rhetoric in recent years to suggest “unification” is an “inevitability”.

Beijing has also stepped up military pressures, most recently launching war games that encircled the island with warplanes and naval vessels days after Lai was sworn into office last month.

Speaking Sunday at the centennial anniversary of the founding of Taiwan’s Whampoa military academy, Lai said teachers and cadets must recognise “the challenges and missions of the new era”.

“The greatest challenge is to face the strong rise of China, which has been destroying the status quo in the Taiwan Strait,” he said.

“(It) aims for the annexation and the…