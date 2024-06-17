Armed robbers kill DJ in hotel attack



A disc jockey, Bashir Dauda, was killed when armed robbers attacked the Volcano Hotel at Gwarinpa in Abuja on Saturday.

It was gathered that the slain DJ died at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) in Jabi, Abuja, where he was rushed to.

Spokesperson for the FCT Police Command, Josephine Adeh, confirmed the incident on Sunday.

Adeh noted that the police rushed to the scene immediately after receiving a distress call and found Dauda on the floor and took him to the hospital, where he was confirmed dead.

“On 15/06/2024 at about 05:07 am a distress call was received by the FCT Police Command that a robbery incident had taken place at Volcano Peak Court Hotel, 4th Avenue around 03:35 am.

“Operatives from the Gwarimpa Police Division immediately deployed to the scene, secured the premises, and discovered that one Bashir Dauda had been shot by the attackers.

“The victim was quickly rushed to Federal Medical Centre, Jabi, where doctors on duty confirmed…