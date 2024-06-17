Community to hold Alimosho Day in colours

The Alimoso Community in Lagos State has announced the celebration of Alimoso Day 2024 – a momentous celebration scheduled to hold from August 12-24, 2024.

According to the organising committee, the yearly event promises an array of activities designed to empower youths, showcase talents, promote health, and celebrate the vibrant cultural heritage of Alimoso.

“We are honoured to host Alimosho Day 2024, a testament to our community’s resilience and unity. The diverse lineup of events highlights our commitment to nurturing talents, promoting wellness, and celebrating our shared cultural identity,” Baale of Alimosho, Jamiu Babalola Ogunwale, said.

He added: “The events include youth empowerment trainings with workshops in digital marketing, talent hunt, medical outreach and symposium.

“The grand finale will include certificate presentations, awards, book launch, and cultural performances.”showcasing Alimosho’s rich…