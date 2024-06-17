Denmark’s Eriksen glad for ‘very different’ Euros experience

Christian Eriksen said he had nothing other than football on his mind after scoring in Denmark’s 1-1 draw with Slovenia at Euro 2024 almost three years to the day since he suffered a cardiac arrest.

Eriksen put Denmark ahead in the first half of their Group C opener in Stuttgart on Sunday as the Manchester United midfielder scored his first European Championship goal at his third tournament.

He featured at Euro 2012 and again at the Covid-delayed 2020 edition, where he collapsed during Denmark’s opening 1-0 loss to Finland and was resuscitated on the pitch with the aid of a defibrillator.

Eriksen, now 32, has said that fateful day in Copenhagen is one on which he no longer dwells too…