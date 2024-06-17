‘ECOWAS module on region’s economic prosperity, not successful’

The Chairman of the House Committee on Diaspora Affairs, House of Representatives, Tochukwu Okere, said that the primary objective of the Economic Community of West African State (ECOWAS) module for the economic prosperity of the region, though laudable, has not been entirely successful.

He said that the loss of focus is responsible for the apparent multidimensional poverty and fast-expanding insecurity in the sub-region.

Speaking on ‘Trade Conundrum: Expanding Understanding of ECOWAS Module as Catalyst To Prosperity In Sub-Saharan Africa,’ during the 15th Anniversary of Nigerian Eye Newspaper Lecture in Accra, Ghana, Okere said the revised Article of the Commission in 1983, clearly stated that the Community was founded to “promote co-operation and integration, leading to the establishment of economic union in West Africa to raise the living standards of its people, ensure growth, foster relations among member states and contribute to the progress and…