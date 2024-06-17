Enugu Rangers beat Bendel Insurance to win eighth NPFL title  

Enugu Rangers have emerged as champions of the Nigeria Premier Football League for the eighth time. The Flying Antelopes won the NPFL crown after defeating Bendel Insurance 2-0 in Enugu on Sunday, on a day their closest rivals Remo Stars and Enyimba lost 2-1 respectively at Sunshine Stars and Sporting Lagos.

Rangers shot into the lead in the 33rd minute courtesy of a goal by Augustine Kenechukwu. Chidiebere Nwobodo then sealed victory for the Flying Antelopes on 65 minutes.

And with Remo Stars slumping to a 2-1 defeat to Sunshine Stars in Akure and Enyimba going down to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Sporting Lagos at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena Enugu Rangers, whose last league triumph came in 2016, finished the day as champions of Nigeria for the eighth time.

They are now one title win behind nine-time NPFL winners Enyimba.

Rangers had previously won the Nigerian top-flight championship in 1974,…