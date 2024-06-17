José Mourinho Models For Adidas In New Campaign

Former Chelsea, Manchester United and Real Madrid coach, José Mourinho, has taken his Special One tag another notch, partnering with Adidas Originals and JJJOUND for a special collaboration.

The partnership creates a moment where sports marries fashion to create an iconic collaboration. This new collection draws inspiration from the classic ’90s off-court style that is nostalgic in football history. It has a complete football kit with a matching black tracksuit, a white jersey, a black airliner bag with an actual football and a matching bag set.

Football fans are thrilled to see Mourinho do something off the pitch that is very far from what they’re used to seeing the manager do.

The collection will premiere on June 25th at JJJJOUND.com. It will also be available on the Adidas app, as well as a select few stores from June 27th.

