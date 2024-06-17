NDLEA destroys 28,959kg cannabis in Edo, Ekiti forests

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) said that it destroyed not less than 10,534.78 kilograms of cannabis (also called marijuana) cultivated on 4.213912 hectares of farmland in Edo.

NDLEA’s spokesman, Mr Femi Babafemi, said on Sunday in Abuja that the farm was located at Uhen Forest in the Ovia North East Local Government Area of the state.

Babafemi said that the operatives of the agency, who raided the forests on Wednesday, June 12, arrested four suspects.

He gave the names of the suspects as Frank Ishoku, 38; Clifford Ossai, 49; Vanger Timothy, 30; and John Oluwaseyi, 30, adding that 16 kg of processed cannabis was recovered for the purpose of prosecution.

Babafemi added that operatives of the agency also destroyed 18,425 kg of the same psychoactive substance on 7.37 hectares of farmland.

Similarly, he said personnel of sister security agencies supported the agency’s operations in the thick forest of Ise Ekiti, on Friday.

“Meanwhile,…