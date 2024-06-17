Troops eliminate marauding terrorist in Kaduna



The Nigerian Army stated that its troops killed a terrorist linked to a notorious commander named Buharin Yadi, who was also neutralized in a recent clash.

The army, in a post on its official X Handle, said the terrorist was in transit to commit mayhem during the ongoing Eid-el Kabir celebration in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

According to the post, the terrorist met his Waterloo when troops projecting fighting patrol to Kidandan, a village in Giwa LGA, spotted him speeding off on a motorbike, in an attempt to evade the approaching patrol team.

In the statement, the vigilant troops swiftly pursued the terrorist, causing him to abandon his motorbike and fled into a nearby settlement.

“Undeterred, the troops continued to trail the fleeing terrorist until they successfully caught up and neutralised him while frantically trying to escape into the bush, at the outskirts of the community.

“Upon searching the area, the troops recovered…